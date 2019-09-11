It: Chapter Two Tops the Weekend Box Office Charts, Earns $91.1 Million Opening Weekend - Sales

VGChartz is looking to branch outside of video games and report on charts - and perhaps even news – related to the Movie and TV industry. Reporting on the weekend Box Office figures is our first example of this and maintains the ‘Chartz’ theme.

The writing staff would like to know if this is something the community would like to see become a regular feature of the website. Please leave a comment and let us know what you think to this idea.

It: Chapter Two debuted at the top of the Domestic Weekend Box Office charts earning $91.06 million, according to Box Office Mojo for the weekend ending September 8.

Angel has Fallen drops to second place in its third week earning $5.99 million to bring its domestic total to $53.45 million. Good Boys is down one spot to third in its fourth week earning $5.48 million to bring its domestic total to $66.94 million.

View the top 20 Domestic Box Office chart below:

