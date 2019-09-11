It: Chapter Two Tops the Weekend Box Office Charts, Earns $91.1 Million Opening Weekend - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 749 Views
VGChartz is looking to branch outside of video games and report on charts - and perhaps even news – related to the Movie and TV industry. Reporting on the weekend Box Office figures is our first example of this and maintains the ‘Chartz’ theme.
The writing staff would like to know if this is something the community would like to see become a regular feature of the website. Please leave a comment and let us know what you think to this idea.
It: Chapter Two debuted at the top of the Domestic Weekend Box Office charts earning $91.06 million, according to Box Office Mojo for the weekend ending September 8.
Angel has Fallen drops to second place in its third week earning $5.99 million to bring its domestic total to $53.45 million. Good Boys is down one spot to third in its fourth week earning $5.48 million to bring its domestic total to $66.94 million.
View the top 20 Domestic Box Office chart below:
22 Comments
I'm totally for this, although as I said in the thread some sort of rebranding may be in order, but it's worked for IGN so why not us too lol... I think as long as we keep the whole VG of VGC in the spotlight and things like this come second, it shouldn't be a problem... might even bring new traffic too, lol
Video games will always be the focus of the site even if we posted more Box Office charts (and possibly some news on the more geekier movies and TV shows).
Not feeling this. VGchartz is already having issues with disinterest in videogames as it is. Lets not make it worse.
I didn't even know IT Chapter 2 was out yet. So thanks! Also, expanding the site like this is a welcome change. :D
I like to see movie box office numbers as much as game numbers so I'm all in.
I'd rather have US weekly software charts back.
I'm all for it. I see some are not. Would there be a way for those not interested to remove it from the foreground for them - like has been done with political threads?
I'm for giving it a good try. To commerrate the change, I'd like to change my name to Tim Apple, Tim + Apple, or Tim + Apple To Save Time & Words.
What other charts are you considering reporting on?
We are sticking with just this one for now, but if it is successful enough we would start posting more Box Office charts. Ie. worldwide, UK, China.
Surprising at first...but then again I created that thread to see if Avengers Endgame can overthrow Avatar. And there's many of us that likes to discuss about movies/shows/music etc...so im 100% all for this!....But can this site still be called VGChartz when its going to be about more than just video games?? :P
Strange seeing movies on here, id prefer vgchartz only reported on video games personally.
Thank you for the comment. This article is a test to see what the community thinks on us branching out to more to Movies and TV shows. Video games will always be the main focus of the site.
I'm all for trying out new things, it's good to get lots of users opinions on this :)
The writing team had a chat about how we can bring in more people to the site and this is one of the ideas we came up with. Starting with just Box Office charts isn't a huge shift and still fits in with the "Chartz" in the name of the site. If we report on movie and TV show news it would be focused on the geekier side of things like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, etc.
Like I said in the thread, I'm not sure how that's going to bring people to the site, box office figures are already easily accessible.
