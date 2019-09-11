Quantcast
It: Chapter Two Tops the Weekend Box Office Charts, Earns $91.1 Million Opening Weekend

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 749 Views

VGChartz is looking to branch outside of video games and report on charts - and perhaps even news – related to the Movie and TV industry. Reporting on the weekend Box Office figures is our first example of this and maintains the ‘Chartz’ theme.

The writing staff would like to know if this is something the community would like to see become a regular feature of the website. Please leave a comment and let us know what you think to this idea.

It: Chapter Two debuted at the top of the Domestic Weekend Box Office charts earning $91.06 million, according to Box Office Mojo for the weekend ending September 8.

Angel has Fallen drops to second place in its third week earning $5.99 million to bring its domestic total to $53.45 million. Good Boys is down one spot to third in its fourth week earning $5.48 million to bring its domestic total to $66.94 million.

 

View the top 20 Domestic Box Office chart below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


22 Comments

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (9 hours ago)

I'm totally for this, although as I said in the thread some sort of rebranding may be in order, but it's worked for IGN so why not us too lol... I think as long as we keep the whole VG of VGC in the spotlight and things like this come second, it shouldn't be a problem... might even bring new traffic too, lol

trunkswd
trunkswd (9 hours ago)

Video games will always be the focus of the site even if we posted more Box Office charts (and possibly some news on the more geekier movies and TV shows).

Xxain
Xxain (9 hours ago)

Not feeling this. VGchartz is already having issues with disinterest in videogames as it is. Lets not make it worse.

Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (6 hours ago)

I didn't even know IT Chapter 2 was out yet. So thanks! Also, expanding the site like this is a welcome change. :D

NathanSSSS
NathanSSSS (8 hours ago)

That's pretty welcome

chakkra
chakkra (9 hours ago)

I like to see movie box office numbers as much as game numbers so I'm all in.

Maurb
Maurb (7 hours ago)

I like to follow box office and television ratings, so all good for me!

TopCat8
TopCat8 (7 hours ago)

I'd rather have US weekly software charts back.

Moonhero
Moonhero (5 hours ago)

100%

axumblade
axumblade (5 hours ago)

I'm sure the staff would love to go back to a weekly format for games but they can't really accurately give you software numbers because digital has taken such a strong presence since last gen ended

The_Yoda
The_Yoda (8 hours ago)

I'm all for it. I see some are not. Would there be a way for those not interested to remove it from the foreground for them - like has been done with political threads?

COKTOE
COKTOE (8 hours ago)

I'm for giving it a good try. To commerrate the change, I'd like to change my name to Tim Apple, Tim + Apple, or Tim + Apple To Save Time & Words.

Signalstar
Signalstar (9 hours ago)

What other charts are you considering reporting on?

trunkswd
trunkswd (9 hours ago)

We are sticking with just this one for now, but if it is successful enough we would start posting more Box Office charts. Ie. worldwide, UK, China.

Weyu657
Weyu657 (1 hour ago)

Nah,stick to games,boxofficemojo already exists for box office numbers

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (4 hours ago)

Surprising at first...but then again I created that thread to see if Avengers Endgame can overthrow Avatar. And there's many of us that likes to discuss about movies/shows/music etc...so im 100% all for this!....But can this site still be called VGChartz when its going to be about more than just video games?? :P

nero
nero (2 hours ago)

If the VG content is as good as it is, welcome movies charts!!

think-man
think-man (9 hours ago)

Strange seeing movies on here, id prefer vgchartz only reported on video games personally.

trunkswd
trunkswd (9 hours ago)

Thank you for the comment. This article is a test to see what the community thinks on us branching out to more to Movies and TV shows. Video games will always be the main focus of the site.

think-man
think-man (8 hours ago)

I'm all for trying out new things, it's good to get lots of users opinions on this :)

trunkswd
trunkswd (8 hours ago)

The writing team had a chat about how we can bring in more people to the site and this is one of the ideas we came up with. Starting with just Box Office charts isn't a huge shift and still fits in with the "Chartz" in the name of the site. If we report on movie and TV show news it would be focused on the geekier side of things like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, etc.

zorg1000
zorg1000 (8 hours ago)

Like I said in the thread, I'm not sure how that's going to bring people to the site, box office figures are already easily accessible.

