The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics Gets Allies and Adversaries Trailer

Publisher En Masse Entertainment and developer BonusXP have released a new trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics that introduces allies and adversaries in the game.

The expanded world of Thra in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics contains diverse territories, each offering the ability to learn more about the Gelfling clans and their histories. In turn-based combat, players lead the Gelfling resistance by using guile, planning, and cunning. Units can be customized for specific fights with gear, upgradeable abilities, and an expansive job system. Dynamic events on the battlefield, which can create opportunities or put the Gelflings at a disadvantage, may necessitate rapid changes in strategy to keep players on their toes. Thus, battles are highly replayable, and after completing the game players can also challenge a New Game+ mode with more difficult versions of the battles.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in late 2019.

