Death Stranding TGS 2019 Trailer Will be 49 Minutes Long - News

posted 14 hours ago

Kojima Productions' Hideo Kojima announced via Twitter the Death Stranding trailer for Tokyo Game Show 2019 will be 49 minutes long.

While finishing up the game, I'm preparing for the TGS presentation by asking my team to gather the gameplay footage to edit by myself. As well as the script for the stage show. Now I am about to prepare the one for Saturday. It always goes like this until I die. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 10, 2019

It's going to be 49 mins long.ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/pqizmzDQCb — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 10, 2019

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.

