Death Stranding TGS 2019 Trailer Will be 49 Minutes Long

Kojima Productions' Hideo Kojima announced via Twitter the Death Stranding trailer for Tokyo Game Show 2019 will be 49 minutes long.
While finishing up the game, I'm preparing for the TGS presentation by asking my team to gather the gameplay footage to edit by myself. As well as the script for the stage show. Now I am about to prepare the one for Saturday. It always goes like this until I die.— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 10, 2019
It's going to be 49 mins long.ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/pqizmzDQCb— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 10, 2019
Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.
That's 49 minutes for the TRAILER! Imagine the full game! I sense that no one will complain that this game is too short.
If I remember correctly MGS games also had long cutscenes.
I don't remember 49-minute trailers though. Also, I'm not complaining!
@trunkswd I believe MGS4 still holds the record for longest cutscene in a game.
@zenos Thank you. I remember one of them being crazy long.
Not gonna watch it since im already sold on the game and watching anything further would just be spoiling myself.
Good luck not watching at least some of it. When I'm hyped for something I can't help myself, but to watch everything about it.
I guess you don't really need to play the game anymore after that then. :-P
Whether I "need to" play Death Stranding is irrelevant. I am GOING to.
