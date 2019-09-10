Quantcast
Death Stranding TGS 2019 Trailer Will be 49 Minutes Long

by William D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 718 Views

Kojima Productions' Hideo Kojima announced via Twitter the Death Stranding trailer for Tokyo Game Show 2019 will be 49 minutes long.

Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.  

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


12 Comments

Jaicee
Jaicee (12 hours ago)

That's 49 minutes for the TRAILER! Imagine the full game! I sense that no one will complain that this game is too short.

trunkswd
trunkswd (12 hours ago)

If I remember correctly MGS games also had long cutscenes.

Jaicee
Jaicee (12 hours ago)

I don't remember 49-minute trailers though. Also, I'm not complaining!

Zenos
Zenos (11 hours ago)

@trunkswd I believe MGS4 still holds the record for longest cutscene in a game.

trunkswd
trunkswd (10 hours ago)

@zenos Thank you. I remember one of them being crazy long.

estebxx
estebxx (11 hours ago)

Not gonna watch it since im already sold on the game and watching anything further would just be spoiling myself.

trunkswd
trunkswd (5 hours ago)

Good luck not watching at least some of it. When I'm hyped for something I can't help myself, but to watch everything about it.

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (4 hours ago)

What's the gameplay-cutscene ratio?

S.Peelman
S.Peelman (12 hours ago)

I guess you don't really need to play the game anymore after that then. :-P

Jaicee
Jaicee (12 hours ago)

Whether I "need to" play Death Stranding is irrelevant. I am GOING to.

Zkuq
Zkuq (13 hours ago)

49... minutes? That's... a lot.

deskpro2k3
deskpro2k3 (4 hours ago)

I don't believe you gif.

