NBA 2K20 Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

NBA 2K20 has debuted at the top on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending September 7. 66 percent of the sales were on the PlayStation 4, 33 percent on the Xbox One and two percent on the Nintendo Switch. Sales for the game were 32 percent lower than NBA 2K19.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

NBA 2K20 - NEW Spyro Reignited Trilogy The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Marvel’s Spider-Man Super Mario Maker 2 FIFA 19 Catherine: Full Body - NEW Wreckfest

