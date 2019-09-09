Astral Chain Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 487 Views
Astral Chain (NS) has debuted at the top of the French charts in week 35, 2019, according to SELL. Control (PS4) debuted in third, while The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4) debuted in fourth.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Control
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- Wreckfest
- Control
- Wreckfest
- MXGP 2019
- Astral Chain
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yo-Kai Watch 3
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 19
- World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.