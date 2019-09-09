Astral Chain Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - Sales

Astral Chain (NS) has debuted at the top of the French charts in week 35, 2019, according to SELL. Control (PS4) debuted in third, while The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4) debuted in fourth.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Control The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan Wreckfest Xbox One Control Wreckfest MXGP 2019 Nintendo Switch Astral Chain Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo 3DS Yo-Kai Watch 3 Pokemon Sun Pokemon Moon PC The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19 World of Warcraft: Battle of Azeroth

