Project Resistance Teaser Trailer Released - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Capcom has released the teaser trailer for the upcoming team-based survival horror game, Project Resistance. The game is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

More information on the game will be revealed at Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.

View it below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

