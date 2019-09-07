New Xbox Releases Next Week - Gears 5 - News

/ 292 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 11 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

September 9

Path of Exile: Blight

September 10

GRID

eFootball PES 2020

NHL 20 Ultimate Edition

GreedFall

NASCAR Heat 4

Gears 5

September 11

Distraint

September 12

Super Dodgeball Beats

September 13

Colina: Legacy

Ellen – The Game

Light Fairytale – Episode 1

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles