SEGA Reveals TGS 2019 Schedule - News

/ 278 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

SEGA has announced its schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.

September 12 (YouTube, Niconico, Periscope)

10:00 to 10:30 – Opening

10:45 to 11:30 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #1: Latest Information Special – The regular web broadcast “Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report” where various new information on the Sakura Wars is announced will broadcast from the Sega stage every day at Tokyo Game Show 2019. On the first day, a large amount of new information and video will come out as usual. You won’t want to miss it! Featuring MC Mami Yamashita, Tetsu Katano (producer), and guest Yui Ishikawa (Kaoru Rindo voice actor).

11:45 to 12:15 – Shenmue III Stage – Shenmue III director Yu Suzuki and guests introduce the features and core of the game, as well as discuss the impressions left by previous entries and the guests thoughts on playing the upcoming sequel. Featuring Yu Suzuki (Ys Net prseident / director and writer), and guests Masaya Matsukaze (Ryo Hazuki voice actor) and Haruka Terui (Shenhua Ling voice actor).

12:30 to 13:15 – Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Stage – Live gameplay and and introduction to Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Featuring Nobuya Ohashi (producer) and Naohiro Hirao (director).

13:30 to 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage – The latest information on Yakuza: Like a Dragon. New footage will debut. An introduction to the game and its new protagonist, new setting, and new game systems. Featuring Toshihiro Nagoshi (general director), Masayoshi Yokoyama (chief producer), Hiroyuki Sakamoto (producer), and guest Kazuhiro Nakaya (Ichiban Kasuga voice actor).

14:30 to 15:15 – 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Stage – An overview of the “science-fition dramatic adventure game” 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim with game-lover, model, and popular caster Asuka Kijima as a guest, who will be costplaying as in-game character Megumi Yakushiji. Get a look at live gameplay of the game’s Adventure and Battle parts. Featuring Asuka Kijima (model), Tomomi Isomura (voice actor), and Chiaki Matsuzawa (announcer).

15:30 to 16:00 – Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Special Stage – An introduction to the game mixed with behind the scenes stories about the game and theme song’s develompent with guests Noriko Hidaka from the theme song band Banana Fritters and singer-songwriter Keiko Yanai. Featuring Masao Shirosaki (producer and director), Kinta (development team and Twitter head), and guests Noriko Hidaka (voice actor) and Keiko Yanai (Shadow of Laffandor singer-songwriter).

16:50 to 17:00 – Ending

September 13 (YouTube)

10:00 to 10:30 – Opening

11:45 to 12:15 – New Guilty Gear Stage – The latest information on the latest entry in the Guilty Gear series due out in 2020. Featuring Daisuke Ishiwatari (Arc System Works general director) and Akira Katano (Arc System Works director).

12:30 to 13:15 – Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Stage – The latest information on additional events and more for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game with special guests. Featuring Nobuya Ohashi (producer), Hitoshi Furukubo (director), and guests Takeshi Matsuda (Japanese Olympic swimmer) and Satoshi Shimizu (professional boxer).

13:30 to 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage – The latest information on Yakuza: Like a Dragon. An introduction of the title’s adventure and battle parts through live gameplay. Featuring Toshihiro Nagoshi (general director), Masayoshi Yokoyama (chief producer), Hiroyuki Sakamoto (producer), and guest Kazuhiro Nakaya (Ichiban Kasuga voice actor).

14:30 to 15:15 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #2: Sakura Wars Latest News Special – The regular web broadcast “Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report” where various new information on the Sakura Wars is announced will broadcast from the Sega stage every day at Tokyo Game Show 2019. On the second day, the latest non-game-related developments on the Sakura Wars series will be introduced with the series director. There may even be a major announcement! Featuring MC Mami Yamashita, Tetsu Katano (producer), and Takanobu Terada (series director).

15:30 to 16:00 – Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE Stage – Discussion with guests and the latest information on Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE. Featuring Kouhei Iwamoto (producer), and guests Ken Shiro (WBC lightweight champion), Hisashi Teraji (BMB Boxing Gym president), and America Zarigani (comedian).

16:15 to 16:45 – Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Stage – A followup report on Cyber Troopers Virtual-On, which was announced last year that three titles in the series are being ported, together with Tanita, the company behind the Tanita Twin Stick Project. Featuring Watari Juurou (producer), and guests Senri Tanida (Tanita president) and Akiko Kubo (Tanita).

16:50 to 17:00 – Ending

September 14 (YouTube)

10:00 to 10:30 – Opening

10:10 to 11:15 – Persona 5 Royal Special Talk Show – An introduction to the new elements of Persona 5 Royal together with live gameplay. A secret guest may also appear… Featuring MC Chiaki Matsuzawa (freelance announcer), and guests Jun Fukuyama (protagonist voice actor), Ikue Ootani (Morgana voice actor), Yumi Uchiyama (Ichiko Oya voice actor), Tomomi Isomura (Hifumi Togo voice actor), and more.

11:30 to 12:15 – Granblue Fantasy: Versus Special Stage – A jam-packed introduction to the key features of Granblue Fantasy: Versus. Featuring Tetsuya Fukuhara (Granblue Fantasy director at Cygames) and Toshikazu Sekine (lead battle planner at Arc System Works).

12:30 to 13:15 – Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Stage – Live gameplay and and introduction to Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Featuring Nobuya Ohashi (producer) and Naohiro Hirao (director).

13:30 to 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage – The latest information on Yakuza: Like a Dragon. An introduction to the story with the debut of new dramatic video scenes. Featuring Toshihiro Nagoshi (general director), Masayoshi Yokoyama (chief producer), and guest Kazuhiro Nakaya (Ichiban Kasuga voice actor).

14:30 to 15:15 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #3: Sakura Wars Gameplay Special – The regular web broadcast “Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report” where various new information on the Sakura Wars is announced will broadcast from the Sega stage every day at Tokyo Game Show 2019. On the third day, we will play through the Tokyo Game Show 2019 demo of the game. There will of course be new information as well. Featuring MC Mami Yamashita, Tetsu Katano (producer), and guests Hibiku Yamamura (Azami Mochizuki voice actor), Ayaka Fukuhara (Anastasia Palma voice actor), and Yohei Azakami (Seijuurou Kamiyama voice actor / Mission Propaganda Department leader).

15:30 to 16:00 – 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Stage – Maaya Uchida, who plays Megumi Yakushiji in the game, and Ami Koshimizu, who plays Yuki Takamiya, appear as special guests as they introduce the key features of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Featuring Maaya Uchida (voice actor), Ami Koshimizu (voice actor), Tomomi Isomura (voice actor), and Chiaki Matsuzawa (announcer).

16:15 to 16:45 – Phantasy Star Online 2 TV Anime Information Stage – The latset informatin on the October-due new TV anime Phantasy Star Online 2 Episode Oracle together with the voice actors. Featuring MCs Ayaka Suwa (voice actor), Nasuna Kanishi (comedian), and guests Satomi Satou (voice actor), Ryouhei Kimura (voice actor), and Kana Hanazawa (voice actor).

16:50 to 17:00 – Ending

September 15 (YouTube)

10:00 to 10:30 – Opening

10:20 to 11:00 – Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix Stage – The latest information on the rhythm action game Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix, including an introduction to the new “Mix Mode.” Featuring Makoto Osaki (creative producer), Keiichi Matsunami (producer and director), and guests Arisa Kanzawa (actress and talent), Mikudayo, and Mikunano.

11:15 to 12:15 – Phantasy Star Online 2 Laetst Update Information Stage – The latest information on future updates for the online RPG Phantasy Star Online 2, as well as live gameplay from the Tokyo Game Show 2019 Sega Stage. A surprise collaboration may also appear! Featuring Nasuna Kanishi (comedian), Ichitarou Ai (voice actor), and Yui Hasegawa (voice actor).

12:30 to 13:15 – Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game Stage – A Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game media tournament. Featuring Nobuya Ohashi (producer), Shuhei Yamato (eSports caster), Kitaguchi Toho 2-Min and Romancing Saga (Famitsu editorial department), Goro and Itora (Dengeki Online editorial department), Victory Uchida and Victory Asada (V-Jump editorial department), and CoroCoro Ri-chan and Furukawa Kisha (CoroCoro Comic editorial department).

13:30 to 14:15 – Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stage – The latest information on Yakuza: Like a Dragon. An introduction to the characters. Featuring Toshihiro Nagoshi (general director), Masayoshi Yokoyama (chief producer), and guests Kazuhiro Nakaya (Ichiban Kasuga voice actor) and Sumire Uesaka (Saeko Mukouda voice actor).

14:30 to 15:00 – Yakuza Online Stage – The announcement of the second part story, new protagonist, and more for Yakuza Online. Also information on future updates. Featuring Ryu On (second part protagonist voice actor), Daisuke Satou (Yakuza Online general producer and Reborn Project guardian), and Dragon Mask No. 1 (Reborn Project lead).

15:15 to 15:45 – Sega Ages Stage – The project that revives Sega classic titles on Nintendo Switch! In addition to discussion from the Sega Ages development team, we’ll look behind the scenes of development and showcase live gameplay of upcoming titles. Featuring Rieko Kodama (lead producer and director), Kazunari Shimamura (senior producer), Yosuke Okunari (supervisor), and Naoki Horii (M2 president).

16:00 to 16:45 – Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report TGS Special #4: Sakura Wars Music Special – The regular web broadcast “Sakura Wars Imperial Propaganda Department Report” where various new information on the Sakura Wars is announced will broadcast from the Sega stage every day at Tokyo Game Show 2019. On the fourth day, composer Kouhei Tanaka, who worked on the music of previous Sakura Wars games, will talk about the charm of the game music from past entries to Project Sakura Wars. There will also be a surprising new announcement! Featuring MC Mami Yamashita, Tetsu Katano (producer), and guests Kouhei Tanana (composer), Hibiku Yamamura (Azami Mochizuki voice actor), Ayaka Fukuhara (Anastasia Palma voice actor), and Yohei Azakami (Seijuurou Kamiyama voice actor / Mission Propaganda Department leader).

16:50 to 17:00 – Ending

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles