Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending August 24 - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 178,552 consoles sold for the week ending August 24, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 175,345 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 43,110 units, the 3DS with 14,201 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 63 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 178,552 (36,943,024) PlayStation 4 - 175,345 ( 99,146,987 ) Xbox One - 43,110 ( 43,145,205 ) 3DS - 14,201 ( 74,759,655 ) PS Vita - 63 (16,131,324)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 75,948 PlayStation 4 - 55,225 Xbox One - 28,397 3DS - 6,887

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 84,725 Nintendo Switch - 48,872 Xbox One - 11,427 3DS - 4,607 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 44,538 PlayStation 4 - 30,164 3DS - 2,332 Xbox One - 1,214 PS Vita - 63

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 5,494 PlayStation 4 - 5,231 Xbox One - 2,072 3DS - 375

You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

