Wreckfest Debuts at the Top of the New Zealand Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 367 Views
Wreckfest has topped the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 1. Astral Chain debuted in second place. Control debuted in fifth.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:
- Wreckfest
- Astral Chain
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
- Control
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- God of War
