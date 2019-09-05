Sony Reveals TGS 2019 Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 523 Views
Sony has announced its lineup of games and schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.
View lineup below:
PlayStation 4 Titles
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) – Trailer
- AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
- Biped (Next Studios) – Trailer
- Borderlands 3 (Take-Two Interactive Japan) – Playable, Trailer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Code Vein (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Concrete Genie (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Contra: Rogue Corps (Konami) – Trailer
- Control (Marvelous) – Trailer
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (SIE) – Trailer
- Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
- Dreams (SIE) – Trailer
- eFootball PES 2020 (Konami) – Playable, Trailer
- FIFA 20 (EA) – Playable, Trailer
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Fortnite (Epic Games) – Playable, Trailer
- Genshin Impact (Mihoyo) – Playable, Trailer
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer (Update:
i'd imagine they're just showing our old trailers at the booth, we have no plans for TGS— Andrew Goldfarb (@garfep) September 5, 2019
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Cygames) – Playable, Trailer
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer
- Inazuma Eleven Ares (Level-5) – Trailer
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (Mages) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer
- Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix) – Trailer
- MediEvil (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
- Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom) – Trailer
- Need for Speed: Heat (EA) – Trailer
- New Guilty Gear (Arc System Works) – Trailer
- Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
- One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) – Playable, Trailer
- Project Resistance (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer
- Project Sakura Wars (Sega) – Playable, Trailer
- ReadySet Heroes (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
- Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) – Trailer
- SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Shenmue III (Koch Media / Deep Silver) – Trailer
- Star Ocean: First Departure R (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orrder (EA) – Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Trials of Mana (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) – Playable, Trailer
PlayStation VR Titles
- Concrete Genie (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Playable, Trailer
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Hatsune Miku VR (Degica Games) – Playable, Trailer
- Sairento VR (Initiative Media) – Trailer
- Stumper (Thirteenth Floor Corporation) – Trailer
- Throw Anything (Visual Light) – Playable, Trailer
3 Comments
More FFVII??? Sign me the hell up! Is there actually going to be more new stuff shown? Seems almost too good to be true.
It's releasing in March (Rinoa's birthday to be exact), so I expect they'll be at every major event until then, they still haven't shown us Nanaki yet, or very much of the extra Midgar stuff they're adding. I wonder if we'll get a summon in this first chapter, besides the pre-order ones. It doesn't fit with FFVII, but its hard to believe they'd not have any summons for a whole game.
- 0