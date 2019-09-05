Raging Loop Headed to Steam in December - News

/ 230 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

PQube announced Raging Loop will launch for Windows PC via Steam on December 5. It was previously announced the game will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Europe on October 18 and in North America on October 22.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Story:

Immerse yourself in a thrilling psychological horror story taking place in the secluded Japanese village of Yasumizu. A heavy mist surrounds the place, preventing everyone from ever leaving. Ancient gods have come back to hunt the villagers down one by one. The feast has begun, can you escape the village alive?

The Feast:

Once upon a time, the mountain by the village was the home of five beast guardians. During the feast, some of the villagers of Yasimuzu will inherit their power.

The Guardians:

The Wolves kill one person every day.

The Snake sees if one is a wolf or a human.

The Spider protects one person from the Wolf.

The two Monkeys know each other’s identity.

The Crow knows whether a corpse belonged to a Wolf or a Human.

Key Features:

A Tribute to Japanese Folklore – Haruaki Fusaishi is a young man freshly arrived to Yasumizu, a remote settlement in a mountainous region of Japan. He will become involved in an ominous local tradition known as the feast. Among the villagers lurks the werewolf, an entity who has sworn to take revenge on everyone.

– Haruaki Fusaishi is a young man freshly arrived to Yasumizu, a remote settlement in a mountainous region of Japan. He will become involved in an ominous local tradition known as the feast. Among the villagers lurks the werewolf, an entity who has sworn to take revenge on everyone. An Extensive New Game Plus – Clear the game to unlock the Revelation Mode and discover the story in a new light. You will see the inner thoughts of the characters and unlock new scenes that will give you more insight about their motivation.

– Clear the game to unlock the Revelation Mode and discover the story in a new light. You will see the inner thoughts of the characters and unlock new scenes that will give you more insight about their motivation. A Visual Novel with a Complex Branching Story – Keep track of all your choices thanks to a comprehensible flowchart. Rewind the story and select other actions to see different outcomes and learn about the characters’ motivation. A death may be rewarded with a new piece of information, a Key that will give you access to new paths and bring you closer to the identity of the killer.

– Keep track of all your choices thanks to a comprehensible flowchart. Rewind the story and select other actions to see different outcomes and learn about the characters’ motivation. A death may be rewarded with a new piece of information, a Key that will give you access to new paths and bring you closer to the identity of the killer. An Endless Spiral of Deaths – Haruaki Fusaishi will find himself stuck in an inextricable loop from which he cannot escape. Conscious of his own fate, he will take advantage of all the knowledge acquired before his tragic deaths.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles