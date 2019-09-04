Pokémon Sword and Shield Video Takes You Camping - News

The Pokemon Company during the latest Nintendo Direct released a new video for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield that takes takes a look at new features in the game.

Polteageist is a ghost-type Pokémon, and makes a home for itself by hiding among dishes at hotels and restaurants. Its body is made of tea, and it may even let a trusting Trainer have a taste of its tea. The flying- and water-type Pokémon Cramorant will swallow absolutely anything that looks hearty enough. It has an exclusive ability called Gulp Missile. While using Surf or Dive in battle, it will counter when attacked.

Players will be able to travel through the new Galar region in style. In this game, players can outfit their main Trainer in tops, bottoms, outerwear, gloves, new hairstyles and even a little makeup. During their journey, players can camp any time at Pokémon Camp. While there, players can play with Pokémon and get to know them better. In the new Wild Area, players can visit other players’ camps as well. Up to four players and their Pokémon can hang out at a camp together. Pokémon Camp is also a great place to cook up some Curry on Rice. In Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, there are many types of delicious Curry on Rice that can be registered to the Curry Dex.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

