20 SNES Games Headed to Nintendo Switch Online

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced during the latest Nintendo Direct SNES games are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. 20 games will be available on the service starting Thursday, September 5.





Read the full list of games below:

Super Mario World

Super Mario Kart

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Super Metroid

Stunt Race FX

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Star Fox

F-Zero

Pilotwings

Kirby’s Dream Course

BRAWL BROTHERS

Breath of Fire

Demon’s Crest

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force

Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Soccer

Super Tennis

