20 SNES Games Headed to Nintendo Switch Online - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago
Nintendo announced during the latest Nintendo Direct SNES games are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. 20 games will be available on the service starting Thursday, September 5.
Read the full list of games below:
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario Kart
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Super Metroid
- Stunt Race FX
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
- Star Fox
- F-Zero
- Pilotwings
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- BRAWL BROTHERS
- Breath of Fire
- Demon’s Crest
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Super Soccer
- Super Tennis
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
