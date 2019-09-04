Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Banjo & Kazooie DLC Launches Today, Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury Launches in November - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 247 Views
Nintendo during the latest Nintendo Direct announced the Banjo & Kazooie DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch later today and Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury will launch in November.
Nintendo also announced more DLC fighters are in development.
View the latest trailer below:
I've actually been a bit underwhelmed by this wave of DLC. Banjo Kazooie are the only ones I'm really interested in. Cool that there would be more though. Kind of wish they'd add a mix of third party and Nintendo characters, but that doesn't seem to be the way they're going.
I'm happy personally, I'm more of a fan of the third party characters. Nintendo characters are already well represented.
Somewhat predictable (heh), but still a cool addition to the roster. Glad that SNK gets more recognition these days. I kind of want some SNK related items for the Miis like Metal Slug outfits.
Looking forward to playing them after work. Damn its refreshing seeing this duo again.