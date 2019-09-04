Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Banjo & Kazooie DLC Launches Today, Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury Launches in November - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo during the latest Nintendo Direct announced the Banjo & Kazooie DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch later today and Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury will launch in November.

Nintendo also announced more DLC fighters are in development.

View the latest trailer below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles