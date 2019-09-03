Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Release Date Announced - News

/ 208 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Playtonic Games announced Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on October 8 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Yooka and Laylee return for a platform hybrid adventure

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a brand-new platform adventure from some of the key creative talent behind Donkey Kong Country. With their arch-nemesis Capital B up to no good, the buddy duo needs to spring into action once again to save the day. To thwart his evil plan of using a “Hivemind” device to enslave an entire kingdom of bees, our heroes need to take the fight to Capital B’s “Impossible” Lair. Things look tough, but with the help of Queen Phoebee and her Royal Beetallion , Yooka and Laylee might just have a chance!

2.5D Platforming! Each level offers beautiful, rich visuals with detail and depth. Yooka, Laylee and a whole host of colorful characters (good and bad) are realized in stunning 2.5D

Each level offers beautiful, rich visuals with detail and depth. Yooka, Laylee and a whole host of colorful characters (good and bad) are realized in stunning 2.5D 3D Overworld! The overworld isn’t just a hub to hop from level to level, it provides a whole separate gaming experience! Explore and unlock more 2D levels by completing objectives and puzzles, rescue the Royal Beetallion bees and find collectibles.

The overworld isn’t just a hub to hop from level to level, it provides a whole separate gaming experience! Explore and unlock more 2D levels by completing objectives and puzzles, rescue the Royal Beetallion bees and find collectibles. Alternate Level States! Think you’ve got a level figured out? Try it in its alternate state! Flip switches in the overworld to create new landscapes. Hook up electricity, submerge them in water, freeze or literally flip them upside down for radically altered challenges!

Think you’ve got a level figured out? Try it in its alternate state! Flip switches in the overworld to create new landscapes. Hook up electricity, submerge them in water, freeze or literally flip them upside down for radically altered challenges! Bee-at the Impossible Lair! Players are free to tackle Capital B’s Impossible Lair at any time; however, they may find it too much of a challenge without the help of the Royal Beetallion. Free them by completing levels and they will add to your defenses when taking on Capital B’s dastardly traps!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles