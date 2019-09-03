NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro Announced by SNK - News

SNK has announced the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro. The arcade stick "is a stylish and unique arcade stick with the motif of the NEOGEO CD controller design."

More information on the arcade stick will be announced at a later date.

