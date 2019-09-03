NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro Announced by SNK - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 228 Views
SNK has announced the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro. The arcade stick "is a stylish and unique arcade stick with the motif of the NEOGEO CD controller design."
More information on the arcade stick will be announced at a later date.
NEOGEO miniに続く、新たなNEOGEOのハードウェアが登場！— SNK JAPAN @SAMURAI SPIRITS好評発売中！ (@SNKPofficial_jp) September 3, 2019
「NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro」は、NEOGEO CDのコントローラーのデザインをモチーフにしたスタイリッシュでユニークなアーケードステックです。続報にご期待ください！ #SNK #NEOGEO
