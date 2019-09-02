Square Enix President: 'It’s Crucial That We Constantly Push Ourselves to Take on New Challenges' - News

Square Enix Holdings president and representative director Yosuke Matsuda in an interview with Square Enix studio Luminous Productions said that it is important for the company to always push themselves and to take on new challenges when it comes creating a new AAA IP.

"It’s crucial that we constantly push ourselves to take on new challenges – it’s something all of us in the gaming business must strive for," said Matsuda. "Square Enix along with other studios within our group will continue to take on new challenges as well, but I want Luminous Productions to really showcase their own unique identity and flavor."





"While Luminous Productions was originally formed from the development team behind Final Fantasy XV, we are regularly bringing on new people and are actively recruiting new talent, not just from Japan, but from overseas as well," he added. "Our goal is to open our doors wide so that we can welcome people from diverse backgrounds to create games with us.

There is a great deal of mobility among game development professionals. I believe there are many developers out there who want to try their skills in game studios in Japan, particularly in a place where they can take on new challenges. I hope that Luminous Productions will be a prominent choice for people with that sort of drive."

