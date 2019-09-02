Homeworld 3 Announced for PC - News

posted 12 hours ago

Geabox Publishing and developer Blackbird Interactive have announced Homeworld 3 for Windows PC. It will launch in 2022. The publisher and developer are looking for funding on FIG.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Homeworld returns with the next chapter of the story. Homeworld 3 is the true sequel to the legendary space-faring RTS. Blackbird Interactive, founded by original Homeworld art director Rob Cunningham takes the helm on development, returning the series to its roots with a gripping continuation of the story, fully 3D combat, and the classic RTS elements you expect.

Further supported by the veterans of Homeworld Remastered Collection at Gearbox Publishing, Homeworld 3 is coming to life and the teams couldn’t be more ecstatic. With our partners at Fig, we can give fans both new and grizzled a chance to fuel and profit from Homeworld 3‘s success.

