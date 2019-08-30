Castle Crashers Remastered Launches for Switch on September 17, 'Shortly After' for PS4 - News

/ 353 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Developer The Behemoth announced Castle Crashers Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 17 for $14.99, and "shortly after" on the PlayStation 4.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer of the game below:





Read a blog post from the developer below:

See, we promised you’d get it this summer, and technically summer isn’t over yet!

Jokes aside, we know that the game isn’t coming out quite as soon as you (and we) had hoped, and we’d like to talk a little bit about why that is.

Although Castle Crashers Remastered has been around for quite some time, we haven’t brought a game to a Sony system since the PlayStation 3, or a Nintendo console since the GameCube. We’ve gone generations in between then and now, and while we’re beyond excited to be bringing Castle Crashers to modern consoles, making that leap has come with a number of difficult development challenges. Some of these challenges took us longer than expected to work through; in fact, the PlayStation 4 version of the game is still going through it’s final approval processes, which is why we are not yet confirming it’s exact launch date. However, we wanted to take our time to make sure that when we launch the game it is complete, polished, and the best quality it can be.

It’s important for us to be confident that when you finally sit down to play Castle Crashers with your friends, you’re going to have a great experience and an absolute blast. We’re taking the time to make sure that will happen, even if it means that things are taking a little longer than expected and we couldn’t always keep all of you completely in the loop while we figured things out.

Thanks for your patience and understanding throughout this development process; we couldn’t do what we do without the support of Behemoth-ites like you. We’re thrilled to finally be bringing a new way to play Castle Crashers to the world, and we’re dedicated to making even more brain-melting, eyeball-exploding video game experiences in the future… though we’ll talk about that more later.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles