SEGA Reveals TGS 2019 Lineup - News

by, posted 14 hours ago

SEGA has announced its lineup of games and schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.





View lineup below:

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Official Games

Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer

Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer

Sega Lineup

Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE (iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo

Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, Switch, PS Vita, PC) – Stage, Goods, Trailer

Project Sakura Wars (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods

Sega Ages Series (Switch) – Playable, Stage

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods

Yakuza Online (PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer

Atlus Lineup

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods

Persona 5 Royal (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods

Partner Lineup

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4) (Cygames) – Stage, Trailer, Photo

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (iOS, Android) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer

LEGO Jurassic World (Switch) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (TBA) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer

New Guilty Gear (TBA) (Arc System Works) – Stage, Trailer, Photo

Shenmue III (PS4) (Deep Silver) – Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods

Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order (PS4) (Electronic Arts) – Trailer, Photo

