SEGA Reveals TGS 2019 Lineup

SEGA has announced its lineup of games and schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.
View lineup below:
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Official Games
- Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer
- Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer
Sega Lineup
- Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE (iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix (Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo
- Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, Switch, PS Vita, PC) – Stage, Goods, Trailer
- Project Sakura Wars (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods
- Sega Ages Series (Switch) – Playable, Stage
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods
- Yakuza Online (PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer
Atlus Lineup
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods
- Persona 5 Royal (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods
Partner Lineup
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4) (Cygames) – Stage, Trailer, Photo
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (iOS, Android) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer
- LEGO Jurassic World (Switch) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (TBA) (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) – Trailer
- New Guilty Gear (TBA) (Arc System Works) – Stage, Trailer, Photo
- Shenmue III (PS4) (Deep Silver) – Stage, Trailer, Photo, Goods
- Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order (PS4) (Electronic Arts) – Trailer, Photo
