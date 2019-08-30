Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix Launches in the West in 2020 - News

/ 326 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

SEGA announced Hatsune Miku: Project Diva MegaMix will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on February 13, 2020, and in North America and Europe in 2020.

View the announcement trailer below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles