Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending August 17 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 600 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 187,113 consoles sold for the week ending August 17, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 180,493 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 38,286 units, the 3DS with 18,322 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 103 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 187,113 (36,764,472)
- PlayStation 4 - 180,493 (98,971,642)
- Xbox One - 38,286 (43,102,095)
- 3DS - 18,322 (74,745,454)
- PS Vita - 103 (16,131,261)
- Switch - 74,147
- PlayStation 4 - 53,619
- Xbox One - 25,110
- 3DS - 7,561
- PlayStation 4 - 83,097
- Nintendo Switch - 48,074
- Xbox One - 10,091
- 3DS - 4,761
- Switch - 59,650
- PlayStation 4 - 39,059
- 3DS - 5,599
- Xbox One - 1,169
- PS Vita - 103
- Switch - 5,242
- PlayStation 4 - 4,718
- Xbox One - 1,916
- 3DS - 401
4 Comments
Slow week all round, small bump for Switch but the rest pretty much static, for better or (mostly) for worse.
I don't expect any significant increases in sales until the Switch Lite. Astral Chain and Gears 5 will probably give minor boosts to the Switch and Xbox One, respectively.
- 0
Agreed on the Lite and Gears. Not so sure Astral Chain will give any meaningful boost myself, guess we'll find out soon enough.
- 0
I guess I am a bit biased as Astral Chain is one of my more anticipated releases this year.
- 0