Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending August 17 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 187,113 consoles sold for the week ending August 17, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 180,493 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 38,286 units, the 3DS with 18,322 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 103 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 187,113 ( 36,764,472 ) PlayStation 4 - 180,493 ( 98,971,642 ) Xbox One - 38,286 ( 43,102,095 ) 3DS - 18,322 ( 74,745,454 ) PS Vita - 103 (16,131,261)

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 74,147 PlayStation 4 - 53,619 Xbox One - 25,110 3DS - 7,561

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 83,097 Nintendo Switch - 48,074 Xbox One - 10,091 3DS - 4,761 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 59,650 PlayStation 4 - 39,059 3DS - 5,599 Xbox One - 1,169 PS Vita - 103

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 5,242 PlayStation 4 - 4,718 Xbox One - 1,916 3DS - 401

