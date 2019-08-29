Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has once again topped the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 25. Minecraft has remained in second place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Minecraft Far Cry: New Dawn Marvel's Spider-Man The Division 2 Horizon Zero Dawn Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy God of War Assassin's Creed: Odyssey The Legen of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

