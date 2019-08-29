Dusk Diver Launches in October in the West for the Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher PQube announced Dusk Diver will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Europe on October 25 and in North America on October 29.





Here is an overview of the game:

Are you ready to unravel a solo adventure in Ximending…?

The first anime-style action game set in Ximending, the famous tourist spot in Taiwan. Create your own unique combat combos and immerse yourself into the demon-slaying experience in Ximending.

Dusk Diver is an anime-style 3D action game. You will be playing as an ordinary high school girl named Yang Yumo as she shuffles between the surface and inner worlds of Ximending, fighting against the demon invasions with guardians by her side.

Key Features:

Combat system that aligns the protagonist and guardians into battle – On top of the main character’s individual combat chains, players can fight alongside guardians to create jointly diverse combat!

– On top of the main character’s individual combat chains, players can fight alongside guardians to create jointly diverse combat! Set in Ximending, Taiwan’s famous tourist spot, as if you’re actually there – The development team cooperated with many local merchants in order to fully reproduce the shops of Ximending to realistically create its streets in-game. Stroll through the game’s streetscapes and taste the local delicacies, which boost attributes.

– The development team cooperated with many local merchants in order to fully reproduce the shops of Ximending to realistically create its streets in-game. Stroll through the game’s streetscapes and taste the local delicacies, which boost attributes. Deluxe Japanese and Taiwanese voice-overs, interpreting the characteristics in depth – For closer interpretations, the game features famous Japanese and Taiwanese voice actors to voice over the characters. Voice-over language can be switched at any time during the game. Choose whichever one suits you best!

