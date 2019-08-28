Oninaki Debuts in 2nd on the Japanese Charts - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Oninaki (PS4) has debuted in 2nd on the Japanese charts with sales of 14,189 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 25. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in third with sales of 12,730 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 30,072 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 9,746 units, the 3DS sold 2,227 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 67 units and the Xbox One sold 44 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 22,582 (559,421) [PS4] Oninaki (Square Enix, 08/22/19) – 14,189 (New) [NSW] Oninaki (Square Enix, 08/22/19) – 12,730 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,776 (3,222,091) [NSW] Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 8,512 (134,421) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,491 (897,910) [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 07/26/19) – 7,864 (221,456) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,613 (2,421,880) [NSW] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (Sega, 07/25/19) – 4,775 (40,406) [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu (Konami, 06/27/19) – 4,674 (148,837)

