Konami Reveals TGS 2019 Lineup and Schedule

Konami has announced its lineup of games and schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.





View lineup and schedule below:

Konami Titles

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls (iOS, Android) – Playable, Novelty

Contra: Rogue Corps (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Novelty

Dankira!!! Boys, be Dancing! (iOS, Android) – Stage, Playable

eFootball PES 2020 (PS4, iOS, Android) – Playable, Novelty

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (Switch) – Playable (Family Corner), Stage (Family Corner), Novelty

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (iOS, Android) – Stage, Tournament

Love Plus Every (iOS, Android) – Stage, Novelty

PC Engine mini – Playable, Stage, Novelty

Super Bomberman R (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable (Family Corner), Stage (Family Corner), Novelty

Ultimate Mobile Series – Playable, Stage, Novelty

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android, Yahoo! Games) – Playable, Stage, Novelty

Konami Miscellaneous

Band Meshi (streaming and music CD) – Stage

eBaseball Pro League (eSports) – Stage, Tournament

ProSpi A Championship – Stage, Tournament

Partner Titles

A-Train Express+ (PS4) (Artdink) – Stage, Novelty

BQM BlockQuest Maker Complete Edition (PS4, Switch) (Wonderland Kazakiri) – Playable, Novelty First news of a Complete Edition. BQM BlockQuest Maker is currently available for PlayStation 4 and Switch.

Coffee Talk (PS4, Switch) (Chorus Worldwide) – Playable

Enzai Shikkou Yuugi: Yurukiru (PS4) (Izanagi Games) – Playable, Stage, Novelty An escape adventure and shooting game featuring a scenario by Kakegurui‘s Homura Kawamoto. Editor’s Note: There is an Izanagi Games stage event on September 13 featuring G.rev president Hiroyuki Maruyama, so this is likely developed by G.rev.

Headliner: NoviNews (PS4, Switch) (Chorus Worldwide) – Playable First news of a PlayStation 4 version. Previously announced for Switch.

Human Resource Machine Deluxe (Switch) (Flyhigh Works) – Playable

Megaquarium (PS4, Switch) (Chorus Worldwide) – Playable First news of a console version.

My Time at Portia (PS4) (Chorus Worldwide) – Playable

Our Drop Eraser + Sports Set (Switch) (SAT-BOX) – Playable, Novelty Includes Our Drop Eraser, Desktop Soccer, and Desktop Table Tennis.

Shovel Knight (PS4, Switch) (Flyhigh Works) – Playable

Sisters Royale: I’m Being Harassed by 5 Sisters and It Sucks (PS4) (Chorus Worldwide) – Playable, Novelty First news of a PlayStation 4 version. It will launch both physically and digitally in 2020 in Japan. First released digitally for Switch in June 2018.

Umihara Kawase Fresh! (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Novelty

Vasara Collection (PS4) (Chorus Worldwide) – Playable

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS4) (Falcom) – Playable, Stage, Novelty

Yume Utsutsu Re:Master (Switch) (Kogado Studio) – Playable, Stage, Novelty

Unannounced Title from Playism – Playable

■ Stage Schedule

September 12

11:00 – Konami Creative Center Ginza: eSports Facility Outline Presentation – Featuring Ana Makishima.

12:00 – Love Plus Every Information – The latest information on Love Plus Every.

13:00 – Bemani Ultimate Mobile Special Stage – All the details on Ultimate Mobile! This stage will also be live streamed. Featuring DOLCE., Tiger Sakurai, and Kei Yamaguchi.

15:00 – Umihara Kawase Special Stage – A stage introducing Umihara Kawase Fresh!, which is due out for PlayStation 4 in 2020. While detailing the PlayStation 4 version, Dozle may be given a mission which he has to clear within the time limit. Be sure to watch until the end for a major announcement! Featuring Dozle, Kana Motomiya, and Toshinobu Kondou.

September 13

12:30 – Izanagi Games New Title Presentation – Izanagi Games, which has been shrouded in mystery since the announcement of Death March Club, starts to move again. Featuring Shinsuke Umeda (Izanagi Games producer and CEO), Hiroyuki Maruyama (G.rev), and Yuko Komiyama (composer).

14:00 – Yume Utsutsu Re:Master Special Stage – Following its release in June, additional content is planned for the well-received Yume Utsutsu Re:Master. Ai Otori voice actor Maya Yoshioka appears on stage as Kogado Studio introduces the key features of the game for users who have yet to pick it up, as well as introduces is upcoming additional content. Featuring Maya Yoshioka (Ai Ootori voice actor) and Takanori Kitagawa (Kogado Studio).

15:15 – Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Special Stage – The latest information on the Powerful Pro series. Featuring ndaho (Fischer’s) (video creator), AKI (video creator), Masuo (video creator), Tomoyan (Yuyami ni Izanai Shikkou no Angels) (video creator), Mushroom (video creator), Satochin (video creator), Qoonin (video creator), Producer Hosoyamada (Sega Games), Executive Director Hiroshi Tanibuchi (Konami Digital Entertainment), and Producer Taku Yamamoto (Konami Digital Entertainment).

September 14

10:20 – A-Train Express+ Special Stage – A special talk show for the upcoming A-Train Express+. A stage full of content such as railroad talk and creating fantasy railroads with guests. Guests to be announced.

11:10 – Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Latest Information Stage – The latest information on Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, which has surpassed 90 milion downloads, with special guests. Guests to be announced.

12:10 – Super Bomberman R x Boncurry Collaboration Stage: Golden Bomber Bonkatsu Final Showdown – A collaboration between Super Bomberman R and Boncurry is underway. The Golden Bomber, the PR ambassador of the collaboration, will take the stage at Tokyo Game Show 2019 for a three-game Bonkatsu final showdown. And the one having the showdown with Golden Bomber is White Bomberman…!? What will be the result of this man-to-man battle…? Featuring Golden Bomber, Ijirii Okada, and Umanchu.

13:15 – PC Engine mini Three-Game Match! Takahashi Meijin vs. Yoshimoto Hatsu Pro Gamer – A three-match showdown with titles playable on the PC Engine mini, and a chance to see Takahashi Meijin play live. Which side will win? Featuring Takahashi Meijin and Uragiri Monkey Kong (Yoshimoto Hatsu Pro Gamer).

14:10 – Falcom JDK Band Special Stage – To celebrate the September 26 release of the latest entry in the Ys series, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, the Falcom JDK Band will have two days of live performances of music from the Ys series. Featuring the Falcom JDK Band.

15:00 – Death March Club Latest Information – The latest information on Death March Club from Danganronpa series creator Kazutaka Kodaka and Zero Escape series creator Kotaro Uchikoshi. Featuring Kazutaka Kodaka (Too Kyo Games), Kotaro Uchikoshi (Too Kyo Games), Shinsuke Umeda (Izanagi Games), and a special guest.

15:45 – eBaseball Pro League eDraft Pre-Meeting Exhibition Match: Support Director Manaka Team vs. G.G. Satou Team – An exhibition match just before the September 16 eDraft meeting for the eBaseball Pro League between Support Director Manaka Team and G.G. Satou Team. Who will win? Featuring Hisashi Shimizu (commentator), Mitsuru Manaka (eBaseball Pro League Support Director), G.G. Satou (Pro Baseball OB), Rika Tachibana (voice actor and guest), and six eDraft candidate players.

September 15

10:00 – Streaming Booth: ProSpi A Championship Tokyo Tournament Quarterfinals to Semifinals – Featuring Kyohey (MC), Machi Kiyose (ProSpi 2019 manager actor and assistant MC), Norihiko Makishima (commentator), and V.I.P (ProSpi Championship 2018 winner and commentator).

10:30 – Band Meshi Concert and Talk – Featuring Tomori Kusunoki, Kana Yaginuma, and Tomosuke.

11:30 – Dankira!!! Boys, be Dancing! Special Talk Show – Featuring Gakuto Kajiwara (Sora Asahi voice actor), Genki Muro (Reiji Yano voice actor), Takuya Kodama (Mahiru Hinata voice actor), Shunsuke Takeuchi (Ginko Habashiri voice actor), Chiaki Kobayashi (Rentaro Atago voice actor), and Atsushi Tamaru (Kento Tsubaki voice actor).

13:05 – Streaming Booth: Band Meshi After Talk – Featuring Tomosuke.

13:30 – Falcom JDK Band Special Stage – To celebrate the September 26 release of the latest entry in the Ys series, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, the Falcom JDK Band will have two days of live performances of music from the Ys series. Featuring the Falcom JDK Band.

13:30 – ProSpi A Championship Tokyo Tournament – Featuring Kyohey (MC), Machi Kiyose (ProSpi 2019 manager actor and assistant MC), Norihiko Makishima (commentator), and V.I.P (ProSpi Championship 2018 winner and commentator).

