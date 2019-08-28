Chorus Worldwide Reveals TGS 2019 Lineup - News

Chorus Worldwide has announced its lineup of games for Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.

View lineup below:

Chorus Worldwide Booth

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters by Devespresso Games (Consoles) (Exhibited on PC)

Dungeon Munchies by maJaJa (Consoles) (Exhibited on PC)

Never GiveUp by Armor Games (Consoles) (Exhibited on PC)

Vambrace: Cold Soul by Devespresso Games (Consoles) (Exhibited on Consoles and PC)

Konami Booth Partner Titles

Coffee Talk by Toge Productions (PS4, Switch) (Exhibited on Switch)

Headliner: NoviNews by Unbound Creations (PS4, Switch) (Exhibited on Switch)

Megaquarium by Twice Circled (PS4, Switch) (Exhibited on Switch)

My Time at Portia by Team17 (PS4) (Trailer-Only)

Sisters Royale: I’m Being Harassed by 5 Sisters and It Sucks by Alfa System (PS4)

Vasara Collection by QUByte Games (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) (Exhibited on PS4)

