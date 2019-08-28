Frozenbyte's Boreal Blade Out Now For Nintendo Switch - News

/ 221 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Frozenbyte announced today that team-based melee fighting game Boreal Blade is out now Nintendo Switch and is priced at $19.99 / 19.99€ / £17.99. Featuring a fluid combat system and the possibility to develop sophisticated fighting techniques and tactics, Boreal Blade promises a fresh challenge for fans of team melee combat.

Nintendo Switch players on the fence can download a free demo version of the game. The Boreal Blade demo offers everyone the chance to warm up their skills with basic weapons and armor. The demo allows players to join any kind of game and even host their own games with default settings. Both the demo and the full game are compatible, allowing players of both versions play together.

The full version of Boreal Blade includes all maps where players can fight alone or with a team in each four game modes. Players can host and join all kinds of games with various settings. They can also gain experience points, level up and get access to hundreds of unlockable weapons, armor pieces, cosmetic accessories. and battle items.

Boreal Blade is making its way to PC as well. Eager players are welcome to join the closed Steam beta via Frozenbyte's official Boreal Blade Discord server.

KEY FEATURES

Reactionary and tactical gameplay

Complete freedom of attack and block direction performed with simple controls, allowing players to concentrate on their battle tactics and series of maneuvers and to control the flow of the battle.

There are hundreds of ways to variate attacks and players have complete freedom to move the weapon and character around, encouraging them to experiment and find the fighting style that suits them best.

Four multiplayer game modes

Players can charge into combat together with their clan mate warriors in Team Deathmatch and Boreal Battle modes where two teams go up against each other.

Boreal Claim mode consists of two teams who take turns attacking or defending a banner against the other team.

In Deathmatch it is everyone for themselves – the first warrior to get 20 kills wins the match!

Four different fighting styles

Hundreds of weapons, shields, pieces of armour and battle items for developing customized fighting styles and battle tactics.

Detailed character creation and game world

Create your warrior and choose their equipment, accessories and weapons and customize their appearance with jewelry, facial hair, and armor dyes.

Explore the different fighting arenas across the Nordic mythology inspired, painting-like Norvalg.

Free demo

Put your team fighting skills to the test with the free Boreal Blade Demo available today.

The demo includes the tutorial, Training hall and Yggslatr map.

Demo players are also free to join all games hosted by all other players. In the demo you can use the default armor and weaponry and you have the opportunity to pick up additional items and armaments from the ground.

Demo and full game are compatible, allowing players of both versions play together!

More Articles