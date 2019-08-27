Gears 5 PC Specs Revealed - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer The Coalition have revealed the PC specifications for Gears 5.

Read the specifications below:

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 10 64-bit

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Here is an overview of the game:

The world is crumbling. Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait you must journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.

Key Features:

Never Fight Alone: Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op. Battle alongside your friends anywhere with cross-play between Xbox One and PC.

Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op. Battle alongside your friends anywhere with cross-play between Xbox One and PC. Explore Sera: Skim across glaciers, sail over deserts and descend into sunken ruins to discover the largest and most diverse Gears world ever created.

Skim across glaciers, sail over deserts and descend into sunken ruins to discover the largest and most diverse Gears world ever created. Visual Showcase: Play every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second.

Play every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second. Just the Beginning: Additional features, co-op and competitive modes still to be announced.

Gears 5 will launch for Xbox One and PC on September 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

