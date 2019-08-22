Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Tops the Australian Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 898 Views
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has moved up two spots to retake the top spot on the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 18. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second, while Red Dead Redemption 2 re-enters the charts in third.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Madden NFL 20
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- The Legend of Zela: Breath of the Wild
- Minecraft (NS)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
