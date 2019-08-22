Gears Tactics Headed to Xbox One - News

The Coalition studio head Rod Fergusson talking with fans via Twitter confirmed Gears Tactics is coming to the Xbox One, alongside the previously announced Windows 10 PC version. He also announced Splash Damage is developing the game.

Itβs a great team at @splashdamage and yes. — Rod Fergusson (@GearsViking) August 21, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Gears Tactics evolves turn-based tactics games combining signature fast-paced brutal action and character-driven storytelling with customizable squads, upgradable weapons, and of course, massive boss battles. Gears Tactics is also the first Gears game to be specifically designed for PC gamers.

