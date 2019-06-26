Yo-kai Watch 4 Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 685 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Yo-kai Watch 4: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky (NS) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 150,721 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 23. Yakuza 5 (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 21,047 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 29,058 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 15,711 units, the 3DS sold 2,362 units. The Xbox One sold 313 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 128 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky (Level-5, 06/20/19) – 150,721 (New) [PS4] Yakuza 5 (Sega, 06/20/19) – 21,047 (New) [NSW] Doraemon Story of Seasons (Bandai Namco, 06/13/19) – 14,565 (56,795) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,342 (3,130,339) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,071 (822,890) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,758 (2,340,681) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,795 (1,342,962) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 4,702 (1,558,174) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,479 (3,093,638) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 4,044 (638,709)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles