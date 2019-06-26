Yo-kai Watch 4 Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 685 Views
Yo-kai Watch 4: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky (NS) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 150,721 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 23. Yakuza 5 (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 21,047 units.
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 29,058 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 15,711 units, the 3DS sold 2,362 units. The Xbox One sold 313 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 128 units.
Here is the complete top 10 chart:
- [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky (Level-5, 06/20/19) – 150,721 (New)
- [PS4] Yakuza 5 (Sega, 06/20/19) – 21,047 (New)
- [NSW] Doraemon Story of Seasons (Bandai Namco, 06/13/19) – 14,565 (56,795)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,342 (3,130,339)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,071 (822,890)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,758 (2,340,681)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,795 (1,342,962)
- [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 4,702 (1,558,174)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 4,479 (3,093,638)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 4,044 (638,709)
Wow, that's actually a rather steep decline. YW2 sold 1.3 million in Japan first week, and YW3 sold 628k (neither one including revisions). That's almost a 500k decline for first week sales. Maybe this is just the jum to the Switch, but it looks like they burnt through the series too fast.
It was a big hit for a period of time mostly with a younger audience than Pokemon. So I would think that the drop off in sales is partially due to it having been a bit of a fad and also to do with the fact that the 3ds would have been owned by a mucher higher number of minors than what you would currently see with the Switch. This will change in time as the switch gets a cheaper model and becomes more widely spread in Japan.
No surprised at all. Weren't they cranking multiple of these games a year for a while? Series fatigue is a real and deadly thing. I don't get why developers don't know that.
Yikes, not what I was expecting. Not awful but yeah it's far from its hey day.