Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE Trailer Released - News

/ 462 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

SEGA has released a trailer for the upcoming RPG, Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Create a Dream Team with the Largest Roster of Playable Characters in Fist of the North Star History – Put together your very own dream team that never fought alongside each other in the original work, like Kenshiro and Shin.

– Put together your very own dream team that never fought alongside each other in the original work, like Kenshiro and Shin. Exhilarating Tap Combo Action – 3D battles with simple controls. Connect combos by matching the tap actions at the proper timing.

– 3D battles with simple controls. Connect combos by matching the tap actions at the proper timing. Fight Enemies with Flashy Secret Techniques – Special moves and secret techniques realistically reproduce the story of Fist of the North Star with beautiful CG.

– Special moves and secret techniques realistically reproduce the story of Fist of the North Star with beautiful CG. Movie Scenes Reproduced with High-Quality Graphics – All character illustrations have been drawn under the supervision of original creator Tetsuo Hara. In the movie scenes that were reproduced from the original work and inserted into the game, many famous scenes have been revived in great detail with beautiful CG that surpass the battle scenes.

Fist of the North Star: Legends ReVIVE is in development for iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles