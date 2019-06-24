Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is 3rd Biggest Debut in the UK in 2019 - Sales

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending June 22. 67 percent of the sales were on the PlayStation 4, 17 percent o the Nintendo Switch and 16 percent on the Xbox One.

The game was the third biggest debut in the UK in 2019, however, did not sell as well as Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy did in 2017, even though it only launched for the PlayStation 4. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy sold twice as much as Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled did.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - NEW FIFA 19 Forza Horizon 4 Days Gone Red Dead Redemption 2 Battlefield 5 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Division 2 Anthem

