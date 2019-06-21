Kill la Kill: IF Trailers Introduce Ira Gamagoori and Uzu Sanageyama - News

posted 2 hours ago

Arc System Works has released two new trailers for Kill la Kill: IF introducing Ira Gamagoori and Uzu Sanageyama.

View them below:

Kill la Kill: IF will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on July 25 in Japan, and in North America and Europe on July 26.

