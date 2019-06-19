The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Staff Started Off As DLC - News

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was announced at E3 2019, originally started out as DLC for the original game. However, the ideas for the DLC grew so much that a sequel to the game made more sense.

"When we released the DLC for Breath of the Wild, we realized that this is a great way to add more elements to the same world," producer Eiji Aonuma told Kotaku in an interview. "But when it comes down to technical things, DLC is pretty much data—you’re adding data to a preexisting title. And so when we wanted to add bigger changes, DLC is not enough, and that’s why we thought maybe a sequel would be a good fit."





"Initially we were thinking of just DLC ideas, but then we had a lot of ideas and we said, 'This is too many ideas, let’s just make one new game and start from scratch,'" he added.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is currently in development.

