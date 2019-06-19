Double Cross Out Now for Xbox One - News

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer 13AM Games announced Double Cross is available now for the Xbox One via the Microsoft Store for $19.99. The game is also available for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

"After the launch on PC and Switch we’ve taken feedback from players and reviewers to really improve the experience," said 13AM Games CEO Alex Rushdy. "Xbox players get that improved version from day one, and should have a blast exploring the various universes."

View the launch trailer of the Xbox One version below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Double Cross is an exciting action adventure game that blasts players into a multidimensional mystery full of platforming action/adventure. Using the unique proton sling mechanic for a variety of movements and attacks, players must fight an array of enemies as they traverse their way across distinct universes in order to find clues and solve various crimes. Players take on the role of Zahra Sinclair, an agent of R.I.F.T. (Regulators of Interdimensional Frontiers and Technology) whose job it is to maintain peace and order between all dimensions. As Zahra players can collect a rare element called Upgradium to customize their character abilities such as equipping Zahra with permanent fighting moves, stronger attacks and other valuable skills needed to save the multiverse.

Key Features:

Players can custom tailor their play style by collecting Upgradium and using it to level up and unlock RIFT agent gear.

Adventure-game style gameplay and an upgrade system that allows players to choose how and in what order they play levels A unique “Proton Slinger” mechanic that allows diversity of movement throughout levels and the ability to grab and throw objects and enemies

Varied and upgradeable attacks and combos

An intricate story engages players as they solve an interdimensional mystery with a diverse cast of interdimensional characters

Slick 2D HD art that draws upon traditional gaming and anime style

