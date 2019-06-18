Ninja JaJaMaru-kun Collection And Psyvariar Delta Rated in Taiwan - News

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun Collection has been rated in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while Psyvariar Delta has been rated for the Xbox One. City Connection is listed as the publisher for both games.

Psyvariar Delta is a remaster of the shoot 'em up and will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 worldwide on July 2.





