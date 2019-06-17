Jump Force Bakugo DLC Screenshots Released - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the first set of screenshots of the Bakugo from My Hero Academia DLC for Jump Force. A release date has not been announced, however, Bakugo will be included in the $29.99 Characters Pass.

Jump Force is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the screenshots below:

