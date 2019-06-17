Wolfenstein: Youngblood Will Take '25-30 Hours If You Play Through Everything' - News

Machine Games Executive Producer Jerk Gustafsson in an interview with GamingBolt revealed Wolfenstein: Youngblood will between 25 and 30 hours to complete everything.

"It’s a bit weird, because this is our biggest game yet, but it’s a pretty short production time," said Gustafsson. "Like I said, the story is lighter in content as well as tone. But the level progression and the non-linear narrative gives us the ability to add a lot of activities and a lot of missions to do, so the total game time is actually longer than our previous titles. I think we’re looking at at least 25 to 30 hours if you play through everything."





Wolfenstein: Youngblood will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.

