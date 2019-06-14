MotoGP 19 Debuts in 3rd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Days Gone jumps one spot to top the charts in Switzerland in its seventh week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 23rd week of 2019. MotoGP 19 debuted in third place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 23, 2019:

Days Gone Mario Kart 8 Deluxe MotoGP 19 FIFA 19 Marvel's Spider-Man Super Smash Bros. Utlimate New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Minecraft Super Mario Party Grand Theft Auto V

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

