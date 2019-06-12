The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel Staff Inspired By Red Dead Redemption 2 - News

/ 544 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma was asked by IGN in an interview what inspired the team working on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. He said Red Dead Redemption 2 was the teams biggest inspiration.

"[Something] I did hear that a lot of people were playing was Red Dead Redemption 2," said Aonuma.





"When I was working on Breath of the Wild, the director [Hidemaro Fujibayashi] was playing Skyrim," Aonuma added.

He was asked what new games he has been playing recently and he said "Recently I've been very busy, especially with Link's Awakening... So on my breaks I've been playing Cadence of Hyrule. So I've been kind of overloaded with a lot of Zelda recently."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles