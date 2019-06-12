Spyro Reignited Trilogy Headed to Steam This Summer - News

posted 5 hours ago

Activision announced in a press released Spyro Reignited Trilogy will be getting a release on Windows PC via Steam on September 3, the same day as the Nintendo Switch version. You can pre-order the game on Steam now for $39.99.





Here are the PC requirements:

Minimum:

(Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system)

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) | AMD Radeon HD 7850 (2

GB)

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 40 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended:

(Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system)

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (2 GB) | AMD Radeon RX 480

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 40 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

