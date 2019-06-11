Black Desert Headed to PS4 in 2019 - News

Developer Pearl Abyss announced Black Desert is headed to the PlayStation 4 in North America, Europe, Japan, and Korea. Pre-orders for the game will start on July 2 and include early access to the game and in-game rewards.

“Our team has been working diligently to make Black Desert the best that it can be, and we’re finally ready to reward our patient player base,” said Black Desert lead producer Kwangsam Kim. “If you’ve been looking for a open-world action MMORPG on the PS4 with deep personalization to fit your gameplay experience, we encourage you to pre-order this July.”

Black Desert is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

