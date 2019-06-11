Banjo-Kazooie Headed to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC - News

/ 115 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

Nintendo announced during its E3 2019 Nintendo Direct Banjo-Kazooie is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC in fall 2019.

View the announcement trailer below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles