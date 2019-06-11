Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 Headed to Switch - News

Nintendo and Capcom during its E3 2019 Nintendo Direct announced Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 are both coming to Nintendo Switch in fall 2019.

Pack your bags — it's time to travel the globe and take down worldwide threats to ensure complete… gameplay… saturation.



Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4 released for the Nintendo Switch in May.

