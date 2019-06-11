Quantcast
Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 Headed to Switch
Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 Headed to Switch

Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 Headed to Switch - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 161 Views

Nintendo and Capcom during its E3 2019 Nintendo Direct announced Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 are both coming to Nintendo Switch in fall 2019.

Resident EvilResident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4 released for the Nintendo Switch in May.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


1 Comments

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (1 hour ago)

That was a pathetic display from Capcom. All that buildup in their section for more old RE ports.

  • 0