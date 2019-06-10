Romancing SaGa 3 and SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions Headed West - News

Square Enix during its E3 2019 press conference announced Romancing Saga 3 Remaster and SaGa: Scarlet Grace Ambitions are headed to North America and Europe "soon."

Here is an overview of the two games:

Romancing SaGa 3—

The Rise of Morastrum--an event where the dark star blocks out the sun--threatens the very existence of our world. All born in that year are doomed to perish before its end. However, during the first Rise of Morastrum 600 years ago, a sole child did survive. He came to be known as the Archfiend, leading the world to ruins. Another 300 years passed, and again a child defied fate. She came to be known as the Matriarch, defeating the evil and bringing peace back to the world. Now, 300 years later, the Rise of Morastrum strikes again, and the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Will there be another child of destiny? Will the child be righteous, evil, or another force that the world cannot fathom?

• The classic 1995 RPG finally comes west in a remastered version! Your choices matter—from your choice of hero, to branching story paths, to recruiting party members, to which skills you’ll develop. Every game, a new adventure!

SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS—

The Firebringer, a fallen god and bane of humanity, has wrought havoc on the world since his exile. Mankind constructed an Empire with a singular purpose: engage the Firebringer and his fiends in battle to defend humanity. After a millennium of fighting, the Firebringer has finally been defeated, and the Empire is left without purpose, spurring rebellion. With the fate of the world uncertain, follow the journey of four unique heroes as they call on their might and set out to carve a new future.

• Take charge and shape your own adventure with ultimate freedom of choice. Travel the world and engage in events in any order, or skip them entirely if you wish; your decisions affect the development of your story.

• Create a team of up to five capable fighters and engage in strategic turn-based combat, selecting from 9 weapon varieties, as you take on enemies.

• The composition of your group affects your abilities and impacts your tactics. The choices you make will define your legacy!

