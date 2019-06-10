Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Announced for NS, PS4, X1, Steam - News

Square Enix during its E3 2019 press conference announced Final Fantasy VII Remastered for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Coming in 2019, Final Fantasy VII Remastered marks the 20th Anniversary of its original release with a new visual refresh and brings the game’s beloved story to modern platforms: Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. With overhauled visuals, see your favorite characters come to life like never before!

