Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers Gets E3 2019 Trailer - News

Square Enix during its E3 2019 press conference released a new trailer for the upcoming Final Fantasy XIV expansion - Shadowbringers - ahead of its release on July 2nd.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Onward to… The First

Norvrandt Norvrandt is a city that escaped the disappearance from the Flood of Light, but is still barely surviving and is on the verge of dying.

What has beckoned the Warrior of Light to The First and what will become of the conflict between the Garlean Empire in his absence?

The fight to restore darkness to the realm begins now!

A Requiem for Heroes Part 2 (Patch 4.56) goes live on March 26.

■ New Player Town

The Crystarium

Eulmore

■ Massive New Areas

Lakeland

■ Version 5.0 Features

New level cap (from 70 to 80)

Battle system maintenance

New Job (Gunbreaker)

Challenging new dungeons

New NPC Assist System: “Trust”

New Game+

World Visit System

Restoration of the Holy See of Ishgard: End-game content for Disciples of the Land and Hand

YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse

■ New Job: Dancer

Role: Ranged DPS

Ranged DPS Main Arm: Throwing Weapons

Throwing Weapons Associated Class: None

None Starting Level: 60 (tentative)

Battle Design

Throw weapons to deal damage to targets from afar

Perform dances to execute abilities

Some dances will enhance party members

■ New Beast Tribe: The Dwarves

Never without their helmets

Never without their beards

Experts in mining and metallurgy

■ Names on the Source vs. Names on The First

Hyur -> Humes

Miqo’te -> Mystel

Elezen -> Elves

Roegadyn -> Galdjent

Au Ra -> Drahn

Lalafell -> Dwarves

■ Scourge of The First: Sin Eaters

Innocence

Challenging new high-end raids New Raid: Eden Character Design: Boss Design by Tetsuya Nomura Gaia



■ New Playable Races: The Hrothgar

New Playable Races: The Viera and The Hrothgar Only males playable: Hrothgar Only females playable: Viera Both have unique heads Both have unique customizable features Both have two clans

Counterparts in The First Hrothgar –> Ronso Viera –> Viis



