Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers Gets E3 2019 Trailer

Square Enix during its E3 2019 press conference released a new trailer for the upcoming Final Fantasy XIV expansion - Shadowbringers - ahead of its release on July 2nd.
View it below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Onward to… The First
- Norvrandt
- Norvrandt is a city that escaped the disappearance from the Flood of Light, but is still barely surviving and is on the verge of dying.
- What has beckoned the Warrior of Light to The First and what will become of the conflict between the Garlean Empire in his absence?
- The fight to restore darkness to the realm begins now!
- A Requiem for Heroes Part 2 (Patch 4.56) goes live on March 26.
■ New Player Town
- The Crystarium
- Eulmore
■ Massive New Areas
- Lakeland
■ Version 5.0 Features
- New level cap (from 70 to 80)
- Battle system maintenance
- New Job (Gunbreaker)
- Challenging new dungeons
- New NPC Assist System: “Trust”
- New Game+
- World Visit System
- Restoration of the Holy See of Ishgard: End-game content for Disciples of the Land and Hand
- YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse
■ New Job: Dancer
- Role: Ranged DPS
- Main Arm: Throwing Weapons
- Associated Class: None
- Starting Level: 60 (tentative)
Battle Design
- Throw weapons to deal damage to targets from afar
- Perform dances to execute abilities
- Some dances will enhance party members
■ New Beast Tribe: The Dwarves
- Never without their helmets
- Never without their beards
- Experts in mining and metallurgy
■ Names on the Source vs. Names on The First
- Hyur -> Humes
- Miqo’te -> Mystel
- Elezen -> Elves
- Roegadyn -> Galdjent
- Au Ra -> Drahn
- Lalafell -> Dwarves
■ Scourge of The First: Sin Eaters
- Innocence
- Challenging new high-end raids
- New Raid: Eden
- Character Design: Boss Design by Tetsuya Nomura
- Gaia
■ New Playable Races: The Hrothgar
- New Playable Races: The Viera and The Hrothgar
- Only males playable: Hrothgar
- Only females playable: Viera
- Both have unique heads
- Both have unique customizable features
- Both have two clans
- Counterparts in The First
- Hrothgar –> Ronso
- Viera –> Viis
